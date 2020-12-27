Brokerages Expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.20. Formula One Group reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of FWONK opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,031,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Formula One Group by 14,564.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 985,169 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,119,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

