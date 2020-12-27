Brokerages Expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

