Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,852. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth $183,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

