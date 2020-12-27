Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $49.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $49.36 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $48.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $158.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.10 million to $158.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.86 million to $219.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.20 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.