Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT at $11.88

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 125,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 410.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

