Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $104.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CPK stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,605. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

