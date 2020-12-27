Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target at $13.66

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 44.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.