Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) PT at €38.11

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.11 ($44.84).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.