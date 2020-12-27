Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $58.00

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 391,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,917. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.