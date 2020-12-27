Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.