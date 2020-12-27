BTC Lite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $39,549.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00294822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.63 or 0.02135395 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.