Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.