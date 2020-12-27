Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.