California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 373 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

