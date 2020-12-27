California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Upwork by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Upwork by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

