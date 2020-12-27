California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,191 shares of company stock worth $26,741,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.