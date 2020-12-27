California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Vicor worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.13 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,558.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,438,791. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

