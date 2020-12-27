California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $1,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

