California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

SYKE opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

