California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $2.14 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.78 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

