California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after buying an additional 275,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 361,519 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. BidaskClub raised Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 154,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $7,491,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,309,225 shares of company stock valued at $308,610,083 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

