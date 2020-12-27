Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report sales of $158.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Calix reported sales of $120.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $530.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.90 million to $530.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $559.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $562.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 73.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Calix by 18.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 241,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,948. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

