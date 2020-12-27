Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,201.25 ($15.69).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,355 ($17.70). 603,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,667. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.24. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71).

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

