Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00045259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00297843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.02138656 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

