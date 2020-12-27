Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.47 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post sales of $295.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.32 million to $302.04 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $280.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.05. 201,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,726. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $127.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.