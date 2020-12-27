Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

