Centaur Trading Down 1.4% This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $809,566.04 and $566,705.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00642994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00156737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance.

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.