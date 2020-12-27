Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,509 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LILA. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of LILA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

