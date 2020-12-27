Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.