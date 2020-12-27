Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.