Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,359 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Titan Machinery worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

