Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Theravance Biopharma worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

