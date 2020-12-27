Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

