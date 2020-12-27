Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.25 Million

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $22.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $24.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $69.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

CSSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The company has a market cap of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $312,087.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,812. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

