Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $122.19 million and $118.01 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00126583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00630399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00184811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00329106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00056727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

