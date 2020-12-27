Chronobank (TIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $749,983.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Chronobank token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech.

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

