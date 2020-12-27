Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

