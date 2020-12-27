Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 251,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.