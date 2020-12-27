Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,522. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

