CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. CoinUs has a market cap of $365,908.93 and approximately $76.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004963 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001759 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005603 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001183 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

