Comparing Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Expedia Group and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 19 10 0 2.30 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group currently has a consensus target price of $113.04, indicating a potential downside of 10.97%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -30.64% -21.33% -3.99% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Online Vacation Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.49 $565.00 million $4.91 25.86 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.70 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Online Vacation Center on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel Websites; ebookers, a full-service travel brand; Hotwire, an online travel Website; Expedia Group Media Solutions that provides media partnerships and digital marketing solutions; trivago, an online hotel metasearch platform; and Expedia Local Expert, a provider of online and in-market concierge services, activities, experiences, and ground transportation. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations; and SilverRail, a provider of a rail retail and distribution platform connecting rail carriers and suppliers to online and offline travel distributors. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

