Comparing Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albemarle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Acquisition and Albemarle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albemarle $3.59 billion 4.44 $533.23 million $6.04 24.77

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Live Oak Acquisition and Albemarle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Albemarle 5 10 8 0 2.13

Albemarle has a consensus target price of $95.92, indicating a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Albemarle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Acquisition and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Albemarle 11.77% 11.96% 4.97%

Summary

Albemarle beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Acquisition

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products. The Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications, as well as oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications; and tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The Catalysts segment offers hydroprocessing catalysts together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions comprising organometallics and curatives. The company serves energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

