Comparing Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -39.93% -27.82% -7.34% Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.14 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -0.88 Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07

Diamond Offshore Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Offshore Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nabors Industries and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39 Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $51.77, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

