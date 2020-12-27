Comparing ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Pandion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $9.88 million 12.41 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Pandion Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pandion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPhase Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProPhase Labs and Pandion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Pandion Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Pandion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pandion Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Pandion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -14.31% -13.52% -12.23% Pandion Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pandion Therapeutics beats ProPhase Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogen panel testing services. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's other product candidates comprise PT627, a systemic PD-1 agonist that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; PT001, a bifunctional molecule combining its PD-1 agonist effector with a tether module that binds to mucosal vascular addressing cell adhesion molecule (MAdCAM) to drive tissue-selective immunomodulation in the gastrointestinal tract; and PT002, a bifunctional molecule combining its IL-2 mutein effector with a tether module that binds to MAdCAM to drive tissue-selective immunomodulation in the gastrointestinal tract. It has a collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop locally acting immunomodulators for autoimmune diseases of the pancreas. The company is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

