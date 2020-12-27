Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Compugen also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Compugen has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

