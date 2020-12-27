Consensus Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.56 or 1.00078984 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

