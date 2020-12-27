Consensus Trading Up 7.3% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,666.60 or 0.99884042 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013704 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

