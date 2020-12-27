Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.17 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $247,987.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02039779 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.