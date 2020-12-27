CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.43

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $117,535.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00049851 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00115010 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00511506 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000133 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010465 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

