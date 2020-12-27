Contrasting American Express (NYSE:AXP) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOS and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 4 12 10 0 2.23

American Express has a consensus target price of $112.04, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A American Express 8.84% 21.31% 2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 0.18 -$9.90 million N/A N/A American Express $43.56 billion 2.17 $6.76 billion $8.20 14.31

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Express beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

